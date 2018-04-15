Jose Mourinho Brings Back 'Respect' Complaints as Man Utd Look to Lock Down PL Runners-Up Spot

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has moaned that his side are not given the respect they 'deserve' for being the best of the rest in the Premier League this season.

United managed to delay Manchester City's title party with victory at the Etihad last weekend, but City's 3-1 win over Tottenham on Saturday means that Pep Guardiola's side are on the brink of being crowned champions.

United are second in the league with two games in hand on closest challengers Liverpool, and Mourinho said that his side's record against their rivals is deserving of greater admiration.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

“We have beaten all the big teams around us, but the important thing now is to continue to pick up points in order to finish second,” said the United boss, quoted by the Guardian. “We don’t always get the respect we deserve. When we don’t play well people have a go at us, which I understand.

“Yet even when we do play well there is always a ‘but’. It seems really hard for people to praise the team and to praise the boys. This is a team that has showed character many times."

With 71 points, United already have their highest tally since their last title-winning season in 2012/13, which was also Sir Alex Ferguson's last year at the club.

Mourinho: “We are not going to spend more than we can. We are not going to do anything crazy. We are just trying to improve a little bit more, to give sequence to it. That’s what we are going to try.” #mufc [Telegraph] — United Xtra (@utdxtra) April 14, 2018

(You may also be interested in Psychology Expert Claims Man Utd Should Replace Jose Mourinho With Mauricio Pochettino)

“We already have more points than we finished on last season and we have beaten everyone else in the league," Mourinho added. I would like people to be a little more honest when we do something positive. If people tell the truth when we play bad they should do the same when we get things right."

If United lose at home to West Brom on Sunday or away at Bournemouth on Wednesday, City will be crowned champions before they play again.

United's only hope of silverware this season is the FA Cup. They face Tottenham at Wembley in next weekend's semi final.