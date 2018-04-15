Jose Mourinho Calls for Consistency From Man Utd Star Following Heroics in Derby Win Against City

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has called for more consistent performances from star man Paul Pogba in light of his recent heroics in last weekend’s Manchester derby.

Pogba has had a somewhat mixed season so far this campaign, but the Frenchman was back to his scintillating best last weekend against local rivals City, scoring a quick-fire brace in United’s dramatic 3-2 victory.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Now Mourinho - speaking to Sky Sports ahead of United’s fixture against West Brom - has revealed that he has spoken to Pogba regarding his performances, claiming that he wants to see more stability from the club’s record signing.

Reported by Sky Sports, Mourinho said: "I will tell you what I told him after the [City] match and it's exactly what I told him - I don't expect you to be man of the match every week, I don't expect you to score two goals every week. I expect you to be consistent in a certain level.

"So, if you ask me, I'm expecting Paul now to be man of the match every week? No. If I expect him to score goals every match? No. But I expect Paul - and I think that's the challenge he has to put to himself - to keep a certain stability and not to have the good match and the so-so match and the bad match.

"I think he has to try to keep that level of stability and, from that stability of course will appear the special match with the special performance, like it happened against City.

"The first thing is stability at training level, stability during the working week. And the past two, three weeks I'm really happy with him."

United go into today’s match with West Brom looking for an eighth consecutive league victory, but with the added pressure of knowing that defeat will see local rivals City crowned as champions.