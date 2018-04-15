Leicester and Southampton Interested in Free-Scoring Ivory Coast International

Premier League clubs Southampton and Leicester have registered an interest in Young Boys striker Roger Assale.

The 24-year-old has provided 21 goals and 14 assists for the Swiss side this season and his fine form has alerted a host of clubs.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

The Daily Mail have reported that both Southampton and Leicester have been keeping a close eye on the striker who this time last year was playing in the Congolese league for TP Mazembe.

This would signal a meteoric rise for the diminutive Ivorian. Standing at just 5'6 tall, Assale is not an orthodox striker, but rather relying on his pace and technical ability to get in behind defenders.

STRINGER/GettyImages

Southampton are in particular need of more potency in their attack, with club top goal scorer Charlie Austin chipping in with a measly seven goals in all competitions.

Assale is reportedly interested in a move in a move to the Premier League and Young Boys may see this summer as the best time to cash in on their player.