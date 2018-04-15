Liverpool 'Open Talks' With Sporting CP Over Star Midfielder With Staggeringly High Release Clause

By 90Min
April 15, 2018

Liverpool are said to be in contact with Portuguese side Sporting CP over the availability of their star midfielder, Bruno Fernandes.

The 23-year-old has been a key figure for the club this season, scoring 13 goals and tabling 18 assists for the title-chasing side.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

The way he has excelled in the Portuguese Liga means he stands a pretty solid chance of being called up to the national side for this summer's World Cup to add to his four caps.

Naturally, such statistics have alerted clubs across Europe, one of those being Liverpool, who are resigned to losing Emre Can to Juventus this summer.

The Reds do have Naby Keita coming in after a deal was struck last summer with RB Leipzig, but Jurgen Klopp wants to bolster his midfield further - and Fernandes could be an option.

Octavio Passos/GettyImages

According to O Jogo (via the Metro), Liverpool have been monitoring him and have been impressed with his impact on games in the Europa League this season.

Apparently Liverpool officials have already met with Fernandes' representatives about a possible summer move to Anfield, but one big sticking point could be the fee it would take to prise him away from Estádio José Alvalade.

He may have only arrived at Sporting for a measly £7m from Sampdoria last summer, but his release clause is a whopping £87m, which would undoubtedly make things difficult.

Although Fernandes has shown extremely promising signs, it would be a huge gamble to shell out that kind of money on someone still relatively unproven.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)