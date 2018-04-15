Luciano Spalletti Insists He Isn't Worried About UCL Qualification After Atalanta Stalemate

Inter boss Luciano Spalletti insists he isn't worried even after watching his men fail to score against an Atalanta side that had lost their previous two matches ahead of Saturday's fixture.

The teams played out to a 0-0 stalemate at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia, in which the visitors only recorded two shots on target. Spalletti, however, claimed to be satisfied with the Nerazzurri's display.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

"I am not worried, Atalanta are a very strong team. It wasn't an easy game for us but I think we did pretty well," the manager said to Premium Sport (H/T passioninter.com)

"We had to be quicker on certain actions and more clinical too. We missed a few too many passes and Icardi was too isolated. Even so, we did create some quality chances and we defended well."

"Only two shots on goal? Well we created 4-5 clear chances so I am happy," he declared after being quizzed on Inter's offensive production. "I liked our second half display but I think we could've been more aggressive in the first half of play."

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Spalletti also allayed concerns over Mauro Icardi and Rafinha.





"Icardi? No there aren't any issues here," he pointed out. "We have to work harder to allow him to get quality chances. Rafinha? I saw that he was a little tired but if not, I would've kept him on."

The draw leaves Inter level on points with Lazio and AS Roma, but both sides now have a game in hand, which they will play against each other on Sunday.