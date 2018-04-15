Manchester City Crowned Kings of London as Tottenham Win Seals Impressive Trio of Victories

By 90Min
April 15, 2018

Manchester City's hopes of winning three trophies may have faded with their Champions League exit this week, but their 3-1 win at Tottenham on Saturday sealed an impressive, if less prestigious, treble.

Gabriel Jesus, Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling scored City's goals as they returned to winning ways in London. Pep Guardiola's side have dominated almost everywhere they've been this season, but they seem to have a particular fondness for the capital.

The victory meant that City became only the fourth side in Premier League history to win away at Spurs, Chelsea and Arsenal in the same season. They won 1-0 at Stamford Bridge in September and 3-0 at the Emirates last month.

The only other teams to have achieved this trifecta are Coventry City, Charlton Athletic and Blackburn Rovers, all of whom now play outside the top two tiers of English football.

It was also City's second successful trip to Wembley this season, after they beat Arsenal 3-0 in February's Carabao Cup final to lift their first piece of silverware in an incredible campaign.

City now stand on the brink of a first Premier League title since 2014, and may be champions before they take to the field again. Defeat for Manchester United against West Brom on Sunday or at Bournemouth on Wednesday would end their faint hopes.

However, City may prefer for United to win both of those games so they can seal the title in front of their own fans when they host Swansea next Sunday.

City also remain on course for a record Premier League points tally. They need nine more from their remaining five matches to beat Chelsea's total of 95, set in 2004/05.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)