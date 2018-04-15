Manchester City Crowned Kings of London as Tottenham Win Seals Impressive Trio of Victories

Manchester City's hopes of winning three trophies may have faded with their Champions League exit this week, but their 3-1 win at Tottenham on Saturday sealed an impressive, if less prestigious, treble.

Gabriel Jesus, Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling scored City's goals as they returned to winning ways in London. Pep Guardiola's side have dominated almost everywhere they've been this season, but they seem to have a particular fondness for the capital.

The victory meant that City became only the fourth side in Premier League history to win away at Spurs, Chelsea and Arsenal in the same season. They won 1-0 at Stamford Bridge in September and 3-0 at the Emirates last month.

3 - Man City are one of four clubs to have won away at all three of Arsenal, Chelsea and Spurs in the same Premier League campaign (Coventry 1993-94, Charlton 2001-02 and Blackburn 2002-03). Sightseeing. pic.twitter.com/L8HFK52Fzq — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 14, 2018

The only other teams to have achieved this trifecta are Coventry City, Charlton Athletic and Blackburn Rovers, all of whom now play outside the top two tiers of English football.

It was also City's second successful trip to Wembley this season, after they beat Arsenal 3-0 in February's Carabao Cup final to lift their first piece of silverware in an incredible campaign.

City now stand on the brink of a first Premier League title since 2014, and may be champions before they take to the field again. Defeat for Manchester United against West Brom on Sunday or at Bournemouth on Wednesday would end their faint hopes.

However, City may prefer for United to win both of those games so they can seal the title in front of their own fans when they host Swansea next Sunday.

City also remain on course for a record Premier League points tally. They need nine more from their remaining five matches to beat Chelsea's total of 95, set in 2004/05.