Mauricio Pochettino Hits Out at 'Penalty That Wasn't' Against Man City as Spurs Fade to Defeat

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino remained upbeat about his side's prospects this season, despite their 3-1 home defeat against Manchester City on Saturday evening.

Speaking after the game, and quoted on the Sky Sports website, the Spurs boss said: "There's nothing to worry about. We are in the top four, we need to move on after this game."

🗣️ Mauricio: "We're very disappointed because we conceded in the first 20 minutes and only then we started to play. I'm happy with our season so far but we need to keep pushing." pic.twitter.com/0vr0rD4BAL — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 14, 2018

Nevertheless, Pochettino expressed his disappointment that his side had made such a poor start to the match.

Quoted on the club's website, he said: "When you play against these type of teams - and for me, Manchester City is the best in the Premier League - you cannot concede and provide the opportunity for them to play like they played in the first 25 minutes."

🗣️ @mousadembele: "We worked hard, but at the moment we're very disappointed. We started sloppy and we needed to be much sharper." pic.twitter.com/iEznGlxrd1 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 14, 2018

The Argentinian was particularly scathing about the types of goals conceded by his side against City, adding: "We conceded from a long ball, a penalty that wasn’t and a set-piece - goals we can’t concede."

Yet he was full of praise for the way his side tried to fight back against the league leaders after going 2-0 down: "Overall I thought the effort was fantastic from the players, I feel proud and this defeat is not going to change my mind."

3 - Tottenham have conceded three goals in a Premier League home game for the first time since March 2015 (4-3 v Leicester City). Trio. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 14, 2018

Pochettino's appraisal of Spurs' season as a whole was also extremely positive, although he acknowledged that there was room for improvement:

"I’m so happy with our season and we need to realise that we need to keep pushing and to keep working because to play at this level is about being consistent and showing better quality."

Despite their defeat against Manchester City, Spurs still look likely to qualify for next season's Champions League, being seven points clear of fifth-placed Chelsea in the Premier League.

