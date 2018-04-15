Mauricio Pochettino Hits Out at 'Penalty That Wasn't' Against Man City as Spurs Fade to Defeat

April 15, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino remained upbeat about his side's prospects this season, despite their 3-1 home defeat against Manchester City on Saturday evening.

Speaking after the game, and quoted on the Sky Sports website, the Spurs boss said: "There's nothing to worry about. We are in the top four, we need to move on after this game."

Nevertheless, Pochettino expressed his disappointment that his side had made such a poor start to the match.

Quoted on the club's website, he said: "When you play against these type of teams - and for me, Manchester City is the best in the Premier League - you cannot concede and provide the opportunity for them to play like they played in the first 25 minutes."

The Argentinian was particularly scathing about the types of goals conceded by his side against City, adding: "We conceded from a long ball, a penalty that wasn’t and a set-piece - goals we can’t concede."

Yet he was full of praise for the way his side tried to fight back against the league leaders after going 2-0 down: "Overall I thought the effort was fantastic from the players, I feel proud and this defeat is not going to change my mind."

Pochettino's appraisal of Spurs' season as a whole was also extremely positive, although he acknowledged that there was room for improvement:

"I’m so happy with our season and we need to realise that we need to keep pushing and to keep working because to play at this level is about being consistent and showing better quality."

Despite their defeat against Manchester City, Spurs still look likely to qualify for next season's Champions League, being seven points clear of fifth-placed Chelsea in the Premier League.

