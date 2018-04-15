Mo Salah Sets New Premier League African Goals Record as Incredible Debut Season Continues

Mo Salah's brilliant season goes on and on and on. The Liverpool superstar scored again in the Reds' 3-0 win over Bournemouth on Saturday, and in so doing broke yet another Premier League record.

Salah has become famed for his mazy dribbles and composed finishes, but his latest goal showed the full range of his skillset as he deftly headed over Asmir Begovic to double Liverpool's lead at Anfield.

It was Salah's 30th goal in the Premier League this season, making him the first player to reach that number in Europe's top five leagues this season. It also means that he set a new record for goals by an African player in a single season, eclipsing Didier Drogba's personal best of 29 in 2009-10.

Mohamed Salah has become the 1st African player to reach 30 PL goals in a single season (Didier Drogba was the previous highest African scorer with 29 in 2009-10)



Drogba is the only African player to have won the Premier League golden boot, winning it twice during his time at Chelsea. Salah is on course to join the Ivorian in that exclusive club, as he now leads closest challenger Harry Kane by five goals.

The goal also took Salah onto 40 in all competitions, becoming the first Liverpool player to reach that number since Ian Rush in 1986/87, and only the third Reds player ever to achieve the feat, after Rush (twice) and Roger Hunt.

The all-time Liverpool record for goals in a single season is Rush's 47 in 1983/84, and with at least six games left in the season it is a very real possibility that Salah could break that record too.

The Egyptian genius scored in both legs of Liverpool's Champions League quarter final win over Manchester City to set up a last four meeting with former club Roma.

A Champions League winners' medal would certainly look at home next to the golden boot trophy on Salah's mantelpiece.