Newcastle Boss Rafael Benitez Highlights the Key Area of Improvement for Ayoze Perez

By 90Min
April 15, 2018

Rafael Benitez has admitted that Ayoze Perez needs to be better in possession of the ball if he is to improve and kick on to the next level.

The Spaniard has been playing well lately, and has scored two goals in the Magpies' previous two Premier League matches - both of which were winners.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

The £1.5m signing from Tenerife's contributions over the past two weeks have been crucial, and the club now finds itself 10th in the league on 38 points - 10 clear of Southampton in 18th.

But manager Benitez still feels there's an area of Perez's game that needs work - his ability to use the ball better.

He told the Shields Gazzette: "He’s doing a great job for the team. Sometimes he can give the ball away, and he has to be more composed. But he’s working so hard and he’s gives us so many options, and if he can score these kind of goals, much better for the team.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

"It’s important to have players working hard, also with some quality they can do these kind of things."

With his goal against Leicester, Perez took his tally to four for the season in 30 games, with a further four assists.

The 24-year-old, who signed for the club in 2014, will be hoping to continue his good form against Arsenal on Sunday.

The Gunners take the trip up north to St. James' Park, and a win for the home side will pretty much guarantee their safety, although that extremely likely anyway give the fact that Southampton threw away a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 to Chelsea on Saturday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)