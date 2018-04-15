Newcastle Boss Rafael Benitez Highlights the Key Area of Improvement for Ayoze Perez

Rafael Benitez has admitted that Ayoze Perez needs to be better in possession of the ball if he is to improve and kick on to the next level.

The Spaniard has been playing well lately, and has scored two goals in the Magpies' previous two Premier League matches - both of which were winners.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

The £1.5m signing from Tenerife's contributions over the past two weeks have been crucial, and the club now finds itself 10th in the league on 38 points - 10 clear of Southampton in 18th.

But manager Benitez still feels there's an area of Perez's game that needs work - his ability to use the ball better.

He told the Shields Gazzette: "He’s doing a great job for the team. Sometimes he can give the ball away, and he has to be more composed. But he’s working so hard and he’s gives us so many options, and if he can score these kind of goals, much better for the team.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

"It’s important to have players working hard, also with some quality they can do these kind of things."

With his goal against Leicester, Perez took his tally to four for the season in 30 games, with a further four assists.

The 24-year-old, who signed for the club in 2014, will be hoping to continue his good form against Arsenal on Sunday.

The Gunners take the trip up north to St. James' Park, and a win for the home side will pretty much guarantee their safety, although that extremely likely anyway give the fact that Southampton threw away a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 to Chelsea on Saturday.

