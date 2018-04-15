Premier League Stars Join in the Harry Kane Mockery After Shameless Goal Claim Against Stoke

Was it really worth it, Harry Kane?

The Tottenham hitman may well be regretting his decision to lodge an appeal to be given teammate Christian Eriken's goal against Stoke City last weekend.

The England striker was somehow awarded the goal despite replays showing there was no touch from the 24-year-old, and now has 25 Premier League goals this season.

Another striker claiming a touch 🙄😂 — Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) April 14, 2018

Awkwardly, he is five behind leading goalscorer Mohamed Salah in the race for the Golden Boot, meaning he may well have nothing to show for all the Twitter memes and jokes he's having to contend with

That said, if anyone can catch the Egyptian it's surely Kane but realistically, it won't be a third straight top scorer gong.

Kane has come in for widespread mockery since the news broke of his appeal, and Mauricio Pochettino has revealed he has actually become slightly irked by the hysteria.

Another hat-trick for Mo today.... just waiting for the other two to be confirmed by the claims panel😜 https://t.co/GPYt4vHMn8 — James Milner (@JamesMilner) April 14, 2018

Neutral supporters have been having an absolute field day at Kane's expense, and there is a legitimate worry now that there won't be a goal scored in the Premier League that people won't joke Kane will 'try to claim'.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson poked fun at his international teammate on Saturday after the Reds' victory over Bournemouth, and both Salah and Leicester's Jamie Vardy expressed their bemusement on Twitter.

Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin's exchange with Alexandre Lacazette about a training ground nutmeg tickled a few, and even 'boring' James Milner (the actual James Milner and not his popular parody) took a dig at Kane and it has to be said, the jokes were funny for five minutes but now they're utterly exhausted. Right? Right??

