Premier League Stars Join in the Harry Kane Mockery After Shameless Goal Claim Against Stoke

By 90Min
April 15, 2018

Was it really worth it, Harry Kane?

The Tottenham hitman may well be regretting his decision to lodge an appeal to be given teammate Christian Eriken's goal against Stoke City last weekend.

The England striker was somehow awarded the goal despite replays showing there was no touch from the 24-year-old, and now has 25 Premier League goals this season.

Awkwardly, he is five behind leading goalscorer Mohamed Salah in the race for the Golden Boot, meaning he may well have nothing to show for all the Twitter memes and jokes he's having to contend with

That said, if anyone can catch the Egyptian it's surely Kane but realistically, it won't be a third straight top scorer gong.

Kane has come in for widespread mockery since the news broke of his appeal, and Mauricio Pochettino has revealed he has actually become slightly irked by the hysteria.

Neutral supporters have been having an absolute field day at Kane's expense, and there is a legitimate worry now that there won't be a goal scored in the Premier League that people won't joke Kane will 'try to claim'.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson poked fun at his international teammate on Saturday after the Reds' victory over Bournemouth, and both Salah and Leicester's Jamie Vardy expressed their bemusement on Twitter.

Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin's exchange with Alexandre Lacazette about a training ground nutmeg tickled a few, and even 'boring' James Milner (the actual James Milner and not his popular parody) took a dig at Kane and it has to be said, the jokes were funny for five minutes but now they're utterly exhausted. Right? Right??

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)