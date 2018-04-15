Report Boldly Claims Liverpool Could Swoop for Bayern Munich Star as Mo Salah Partner

Robert Lewandowski is unlikely to remain a Bayern Munich player for next season, with the club having offered the striker to some of Europe's top clubs.

Speculation has followed the 29-year-old around for most of the current season, and picked up especially following the striker's comments about the club's transfer policy - to which CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge expressed his displeasure over.

Adam Pretty/GettyImages

The Poland international, as claimed exclusively by the Star, has been offered by Bayern to a number of top clubs around Europe - one being Liverpool with Jurgen Klopp having managed him previously at Borussia Dortmund.

The story is certainly an unlikely outcome, especially with Roberto Firmino flourishing in the Reds' frontline alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Lewandowski is considered one of the best out-and-out strikers in the world, and is expected to join Real Madrid. Chelsea are another side rumoured to be interested, with Alvaro Morata having struggled in his debut season at Stamford Bridge - his recently appointed agent Pini Zahavi is thought to be pursuing a deal with the Blues for his client.

The former Lech Poznan player still has three years left to run on his current deal at the Allianz Arena, but the Bavarians seem very open to selling the player. He would likely fetch around £70m in today's market.

Lewandowski is the leading scorer in the Bundesliga this season - hitting 27 goals in 27 games. He recently joined the 100 club in the competition for Die Roten.