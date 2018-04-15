West Ham Fans Urge David Moyes Not to Sell Striker Despite Unhappiness at Lack of Game Time

West Ham fans are worried that Javier Hernandez may look to force an exit from the club if David Moyes continues to limit his game time.

According to Sky Sports, the striker had attempted to force an exit from West Ham in January, however the move was blocked by the club.

The 29-year-old has made just 16 Premier League starts for West Ham this season, with Moyes preferring to deploy Marko Arnautovic as a lone striker.

OLLY GREENWOOD/GettyImages

Although Hernandez has not had the impact he would have liked since his £16.2m move from Bayer Leverkusen, West Ham fans remain keen to see the striker stay at the club beyond the summer.

Given the Mexican poacher's lack of game time, Hernandez has still managed a decent return of eight Premier League goals - with the most recent coming against Chelsea in a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.

Charlie Crowhurst/GettyImages

David Moyes though remains reluctant to start Hernandez, with the striker assuming the role of super-sub, a role that he became so accustomed to at Manchester United.

If Moyes stays beyond this season - barring a U-turn in the manager's thinking - Hernandez could likely leave for pastures new.

Some Hammers fans however would sooner see their manager depart the club at the end of the season:

Selling Hernandez and keeping Moyes as manager is not progress and I suspect that another long hard season will be on the cards — Terry May (@terrywhu2) April 12, 2018

Selling Hernandez and apparently signing Kagawa (plays in Lanzini’s position!!) are the dildo brothers just after a year of shirt sales in foreign countries? — Alex Bicknell (@AlexBicknell89) April 12, 2018

Selling Hernandez buying Rondon.



Season ticket NOT being renewed — ross wilson (@rossco_9) April 12, 2018

So we are selling a proven goal scorer in Hernandez in the summer, the main reason being because we haven’t played to his strengths and Sullivan probably wants to get him off the wage bill.😴 — jack young⚒⚒ (@youngie2001) April 12, 2018

Selling Hernandez and buying Kagawa...... next level? — Dom Holland (@UptonDom) April 11, 2018

That’s why David Moyes has to go, Hernandez would do so much beta when his gone — Danny Adams (@DannyLeeAdams86) April 15, 2018

West Ham are due to play Stoke City on Monday evening and much to the disappointment of Hammers fans, Moyes, speaking to the Evening Standard has again suggested that the Mexican will start from the bench.

“Chicharito has played in other games and scored good goals but at the moment Marko would be hard to move aside if we are playing just one striker,” Moyes said.