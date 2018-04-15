West Ham Looking to Snap Up Ligue 1 Striker to Replace January Flop Jordan Hugill

April 15, 2018

West Ham are reportedly interested in the signing of OGC Nice striker Alassane Plea - in a deal which could cost upwards of £25m. 

It has been reported by the Sun that the French striker is seen as a potential replacement for Jordan Hugill, who has failed to make an impact at the club since signing in January.

West Ham will look to move Hugill on in the summer, the striker has struggled since his £9m move from Preston North End, featuring on only three occasions in the Premier League and failing to register a single goal. 

West Ham have not had much success in the striking department in recent years - since August 2010 the Hammers have bought a total of 33 strikers to the club and only 13 of these have gone onto score more than three goals.

Plea would seemingly offer West Ham a more consistent goal threat, with the 25-year-old Frenchman registering 18 goals in all competitions this season. Reports suggest that the striker who is contracted with OGC Nice until 2021, would cost close to £25m, with Newcastle United and Valencia registering interest in the player.

OGC Nice will however be reluctant to allow Plea to depart the club, as his strike partner Mario Balotelli looks increasingly likely to move on in the summer following another fruitful campaign.

