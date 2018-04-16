Antonio Rudiger Hits Out at Chelsea's Habit of Blowing Leads and Admits Confusion Over Squad Role

Chelsea centre half Antonio Rudiger has revealed that he has 'no idea' why he was dropped by manager Antonio Conte ahead of the Blues' win over Chelsea on Saturday. The German admits that he was fully fit ahead of the clash at St Mary's, but the Italian still chose to omit him.

Chelsea overcame a resilient Southampton side in a 3-2 victory on the weekend - though it was no easy feat. A late flurry of goals from Olivier Giroud and Eden Hazard brought the London outfit back from a 2-0 deficit in the last twenty minutes of the game, but maybe it could've been a simpler 90 minutes had Conte included Rudiger.

However, we'll never know if that's the case, and Rudiger - who appears to have faced the wrath over his midweek comments following the defeat to West Ham beforehand - will now be looking to next week in hopes of returning to the side.

After the West Ham loss, the 25-year-old said: "I think in the second half we [could] finish the game [off]. But like the last few months, we didn't and we [conceded]," via the Mirror.

"For me, it's not easy to explain. I don't understand why after 1-0 we always drop and let the opponent get more ball possession."

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

Many assumed that Rudiger's absence was the case of an injury possibly picked up in the build up to Chelsea's trip to Southampton, but Rudiger has quashed that theory - admitting on German TV show "Das aktuelle Sportstudio" that he has no troubles.

"I have no idea. I am fully fit."

Conte then confirmed his player's words after the victory on Saturday, admitting that Rudiger was dropped for tactical reasons.

"No [there is no injury], it was a tactical decision."