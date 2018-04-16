Crystal Palace Skipper Jason Puncheon Back in Training Field After Serious Knee Injury

By 90Min
April 16, 2018

Crystal Palace captain Jason Puncheon has reported back to the training pitch this week, having been on the sidelines with a knee injury since New Year's Eve.

Puncheon was injured in Palace's draw with Manchester City back in late December. The midfielder was ruled out of the rest of the Premier League season, after injuring himself in a late tackle on City's Kevin de Bruyne.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

And, despite this outcome not appearing to have changed, Puncheon has been able to make a return to the training ground.

Writing in the programme for the club's game against Brighton & Hove Albion (via Croydon Advertiser), he gave a positive update to the Palace supporters: "I am pleased to report that this week I have been able to get out on the training pitch and do some running.

"Without putting pressure on myself, I am hoping that in two to four weeks I will be in a position to go out and train with the rest of the squad."

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Alongside this update, Puncheon extended his thanks to the Eagles' medical team, who have helped to speed up his recovery. 

"I would like to thank Chris Morgan, Ed Richmond, Chris Petrie and all the medical team who have been fantastic to get me back to this stage, and I appreciate all their efforts in helping with my rehabilitation."

After Saturday's crucial victory over Brighton, Crystal Palace got some welcome breathing space, moving 6 points clear of the relegation zone and up to 16th position. Up next, they face Watford on Saturday, in yet another must win match for Roy Hodgson's men.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)