Crystal Palace Skipper Jason Puncheon Back in Training Field After Serious Knee Injury

Crystal Palace captain Jason Puncheon has reported back to the training pitch this week, having been on the sidelines with a knee injury since New Year's Eve.

Puncheon was injured in Palace's draw with Manchester City back in late December. The midfielder was ruled out of the rest of the Premier League season, after injuring himself in a late tackle on City's Kevin de Bruyne.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

And, despite this outcome not appearing to have changed, Puncheon has been able to make a return to the training ground.

Writing in the programme for the club's game against Brighton & Hove Albion (via Croydon Advertiser), he gave a positive update to the Palace supporters: "I am pleased to report that this week I have been able to get out on the training pitch and do some running.

"Without putting pressure on myself, I am hoping that in two to four weeks I will be in a position to go out and train with the rest of the squad."

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Alongside this update, Puncheon extended his thanks to the Eagles' medical team, who have helped to speed up his recovery.

"I would like to thank Chris Morgan, Ed Richmond, Chris Petrie and all the medical team who have been fantastic to get me back to this stage, and I appreciate all their efforts in helping with my rehabilitation."

After Saturday's crucial victory over Brighton, Crystal Palace got some welcome breathing space, moving 6 points clear of the relegation zone and up to 16th position. Up next, they face Watford on Saturday, in yet another must win match for Roy Hodgson's men.