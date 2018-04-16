David Silva Admits Premier League Title Is 'Most Special' After Difficult Year Off the Pitch

Manchester City star David Silva has posted a heartfelt message on Instagram following his side's Premier League triumph on Sunday evening. It's been a difficult season for the Spaniard, with personal problems off the pitch, Silva had to return to Spain for a period of time, but his performance levels never dropped.

City's title win came at a rather unsurprising time. Manchester United's loss to West Brom meant that no other team could catch the Citizens at the top of the table from now until the end of the season - thus crowning Pep Guardiola's team champions.

Amongst the celebrations coming from the blue side of Manchester - including a truly tragic celebration video - David Silva took to Instagram to highlight how difficult this past year has been for him, but how this is his favourite title win with his side.

"My 3rd league but this one is the most special. Thanks to everyone for supporting me in this tough year! We’re Champions," he captioned his post on Instagram; the photo showing him in a hospital gown, holding his newborn baby Mateo.

Earlier on in the campaign, Silva was forced away from Manchester and back to his native Spain. His wife had prematurely gone into labour, and Mateo was left fighting for his life in Valencia.

Somehow, Silva's performance never dropped all season. A testament to the incredible professional that he is; despite his troubles off the pitch Silva was without doubt one of his side's best players all season.