David Silva Admits Premier League Title Is 'Most Special' After Difficult Year Off the Pitch

By 90Min
April 16, 2018

Manchester City star David Silva has posted a heartfelt message on Instagram following his side's Premier League triumph on Sunday evening. It's been a difficult season for the Spaniard, with personal problems off the pitch, Silva had to return to Spain for a period of time, but his performance levels never dropped.

City's title win came at a rather unsurprising time. Manchester United's loss to West Brom meant that no other team could catch the Citizens at the top of the table from now until the end of the season - thus crowning Pep Guardiola's team champions.

Amongst the celebrations coming from the blue side of Manchester - including a truly tragic celebration video - David Silva took to Instagram to highlight how difficult this past year has been for him, but how this is his favourite title win with his side.

"My 3rd league but this one is the most special. Thanks to everyone for supporting me in this tough year! We’re Champions," he captioned his post on Instagram; the photo showing him in a hospital gown, holding his newborn baby Mateo.

Earlier on in the campaign, Silva was forced away from Manchester and back to his native Spain. His wife had prematurely gone into labour, and Mateo was left fighting for his life in Valencia.

Somehow, Silva's performance never dropped all season. A testament to the incredible professional that he is; despite his troubles off the pitch Silva was without doubt one of his side's best players all season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)