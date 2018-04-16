Diego Costa Under Spanish Investigation for Tax Evasion Stemming From First Spell at Atletico Madrid

Diego Costa is under investigation regarding an unpaid tax bill from his first spell at Atletico Madrid, according to reports in Spain.

As the now-29-year-old was making his name in the Spanish capital in 2014 by helping Atleti secure their first LaLiga title since 1996 and to reach the Champions League final, a boot deal was struck with Adidas, his first sponsor at the club, in February of that year.

Srdjan Stevanovic/GettyImages

However, the summer saw him swap the Estadio Vicente Calderon for Chelsea in a deal worth around £32m, and with the striker living in London, he did not see the reasoning behind declaring his €400,000 (£347,000) agreement with the sports manufacturer to the Spanish inland revenue; the Agencia Tributaria.

But, according to El Mundo, the authorities in Spain have launched an investigation as they believe Costa should have declared half of the year's income with them as he was living in the country ahead of his move to London.

If footballers went to prison for tax offences (like other normal mortals) and were sent to the same prison, this would make a great line-up for the prison team: Buffon, Mascherano, Marcelo, Pique, Ramos, Modric, Alonso, Neymar, Messi, Ronaldo,Di Maria. Coach Jose Mourinho. — stablegenius (@travorbreymond) April 16, 2018

The Brazilian is not the first footballer who plies or has plied his trade in LaLiga to be questioned, with Cristiano Ronaldo appearing in court last year after it was claimed he owned €14.7m (£13.1m) in unpaid tax.

Lionel Messi was another who was said to have defrauded the government by evading a €4.1m (£3.5m) bill. The Barcelona ace was initially handed a 21-month prison sentence by the courts, but his punishment was reduced to a €252,000 (£223,000) fine.

Javier Mascherano and Neymar are also others who have been embroiled in court cases, with the ex-Barca defender accepting a one-year suspended sentence for his crimes in 2016.