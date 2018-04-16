Diego Costa Under Spanish Investigation for Tax Evasion Stemming From First Spell at Atletico Madrid

By 90Min
April 16, 2018

Diego Costa is under investigation regarding an unpaid tax bill from his first spell at Atletico Madrid, according to reports in Spain. 

As the now-29-year-old was making his name in the Spanish capital in 2014 by helping Atleti secure their first LaLiga title since 1996 and to reach the Champions League final, a boot deal was struck with Adidas, his first sponsor at the club, in February of that year.

Srdjan Stevanovic/GettyImages

However, the summer saw him swap the Estadio Vicente Calderon for Chelsea in a deal worth around £32m, and with the striker living in London, he did not see the reasoning behind declaring his €400,000 (£347,000) agreement with the sports manufacturer to the Spanish inland revenue; the Agencia Tributaria.

But, according to El Mundo, the authorities in Spain have launched an investigation as they believe Costa should have declared half of the year's income with them as he was living in the country ahead of his move to London. 

The Brazilian is not the first footballer who plies or has plied his trade in LaLiga to be questioned, with Cristiano Ronaldo appearing in court last year after it was claimed he owned €14.7m (£13.1m) in unpaid tax.

Lionel Messi was another who was said to have defrauded the government by evading a €4.1m (£3.5m) bill. The Barcelona ace was initially handed a 21-month prison sentence by the courts, but his punishment was reduced to a €252,000 (£223,000) fine. 

Javier Mascherano and Neymar are also others who have been embroiled in court cases, with the ex-Barca defender accepting a one-year suspended sentence for his crimes in 2016. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)