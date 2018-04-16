Liverpool 'Drop Interest' in Ligue 1 Star as Jurgen Klopp Moves to Focus on New Targets

Arsenal could have an easier time pursuing Thomas Lemar this coming summer if they're still keen on signing the AS Monaco man.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has cooled his interest in the player and will not make the French side an offer ahead of next season.

The Gunners came close to sealing a deal for the player last summer as they looked to secure a replacement for Alexis Sanchez, who was nearing a move to Manchester City. But Lemar ended up staying put, and so did Sanchez, until Manchester United snatched him up during the January transfer window.

Liverpool had made the Frenchman a target as well, following his influence on Monaco's title win last season. The 22-year-old scored nine goals and dished out 10 assists in 34 Ligue 1 appearances for Monaco, but after playing 25 league games this term, he has only scored twice and assisted seven goals.

The dip has prompted Klopp to drop his interest in the player, per the Echo, leaving Arsenal with a markedly easier task. The will also be buoyed by the club's president Vadim Vasilyev admitting that the player could leave for the right price during an interview on Sunday.

"Good luck to those who want him,” he told reporters, adding: “He would cost a lot.”

The Reds have already secured Naby Keita's signature for next season, but have also been linked with more attackers. Real Madrid star Gareth Bale has emerged as a reported target, while RB Leipzig's Timo Werner is thought to be a potential signing as well.