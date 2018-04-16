Liverpool Keeping Tabs on Napoli Midfield Star With Affordable Release Clause in Mind

Liverpool are reportedly keen on a move for Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski ahead of the summer transfer window as Jurgen Klopp looks to bolster his midfield further.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, the Reds' are hopeful of acquiring the Poland international's services in order to pair him with Naby Keita, who is arriving at Anfield in the summer from RB Leipzig.

The 23-year-old reportedly has a £57.3m release clause in his contract with the Italian giants, and with the future of Emre Can clouded in uncertainty, the Champions League semi finalists could be set to offer Zielinski the chance to boss their midfield alongside Keita next year.

Klopp's Liverpool have scored 300 goals, and here's who scored them. pic.twitter.com/0h3dorI162 — Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) April 16, 2018

The Napoli man has a great engine and plays the game in a tenacious way, traits that will appeal to Klopp's high pressing style of play that has served the Reds so well this season.

The former Empoli man would be open to a move to Merseyside given his lack of opportunities in Naples this season - he has made just 10 league starts - and whilst his fee may seem high, it really wouldn't be that much for a 23-year-old in a hugely inflated market.

Mohamed Salah - the highest-scoring Egyptian player in EPL history 🇪🇬



Sadio Mane - the highest-scoring Senegalese player in EPL history 🇸🇳@LFC African kings breaking all the records this season 🔴 pic.twitter.com/rGcAQBNCDL — Dugout (@Dugout) April 16, 2018

Whilst the Merseyside club's front three is one of Europe's best, their midfield is perhaps one of the weakest aspects of their play. The likes of Jordan Henderson and Gini Wijnaldum offer very little going forward for Klopp, and are fairly similar in the way that the operate.

In that respect, acquiring the Pole's services would give Liverpool another dimension to their play. Zielinski has the physique and stamina to compete in the Premier League, as well as the technical ability to hurt teams from the middle of the park.

It would be a big risk given his age, inexperience and transfer fee, but it may be one worth taking for Liverpool and Klopp as they look to become a real title challenger once again.