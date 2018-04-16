Man Utd Boss Mourinho Blasts His 'Masters in Complication' After Shock PL Defeat by West Brom

Manchester United manager José Mourinho admitted that the Red Devils "deserved to be punished" for their laboured performance in the embarrassing home defeat against bottom club West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League on Sunday.

Jay Rodriguez's solitary second half goal gave the relegation strugglers an unexpected win, and in the process handed Manchester City the Premier League title.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, the United boss did not hold back in his criticism of his players, saying: "We were masters in complication. Everything was complicated. Players didn't want to or didn't play simple. Everything was slow. Everyone was one more touch, one more trick, one more flick, one more turn."

Yet the Portuguese also claimed that the final result was harsh on his side:"I don't think we deserved to lose, but we gave them the opportunity to win the match by being solid in defence and sniffing a chance in attack," he said.

Mourinho also believed that some of his players were guilty of complacency after their stirring comeback in the Manchester derby the previous weekend.

He explained: "I won eight titles and I'm not in the moon because I won against Manchester City, a match that is just three points. I saw lots of people in the moon because we won against Manchester City."

United's loss at Old Trafford meant that City were crowned Premier League champions, as they are now 16 points clear of Mourinho's side with only five games remaining.



Yet he dismissed suggestions that his side had effectively handed the title to City:

"Manchester City won the title because they won more points than everybody else, because yesterday they won against Tottenham, because during the season they lost only two matches."

Despite persistent criticism of Mourinho's tactics and man management from Red Devils fans and former players alike, his United side have already achieved the club's highest points tally of any Premier League season since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.