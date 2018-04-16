Match of the Day Pundit Martin Keown Hails Newcastle Midfielder as 'a Special Talent'

By 90Min
April 16, 2018

Former Arsenal defender turned pundit Martin Keown has been singing the praises of Newcastle's Jonjo Shelvey, after the midfielder's fantastic display in the Magpies' 2-1 win over  the Gunners at St James' Park.

Sunday's match saw Shelvey produce yet another impressive performance, dictating the play and showcasing his exceptional passing ability. With the highest number of touches (37) in the Newcastle team, the 26-year-old proved once again that he is an imperative part of Rafa Benítez's side.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

On Match of the Day 2 (via Newcastle's Evening Chronicle), Keown expressed his admiration for the young player, who hasn't always been in the news for the right reasons, saying: 

"He may have been a hot head in the past. [But] this fella is like a golfer who can pick out the right club he needs when he needs it. If this was De Bruyne we would be off our seats.

"I think he’s a special talent. He’s got everything in the bag and creates danger with his passing. It’s taken a long time but he’s got all the necessary tools. He wants to make things happen for his team."

Stu Forster/GettyImages

And, when questioned on Shelvey's possible involvement in the England team at the World Cup, Keown didn't hold back with his opinion: "Why not involve him? I think he’s got that talent that we need. It’s all in there waiting to come out."


Keown joins a long list of football pundits currently calling for Shelvey to make the plane for England's trip to Russia this summer, with Danny Murphy, Ian Wright, Andy Townsend and Paul Merson all also believing that he should be featuring for his country.

With the World Cup only months away and competition for places in Gareth Southgate's team more intense than ever, Shelvey, with only 6 international caps to his name, will be hoping to keep the performances up and finally get his hands on that seemingly elusive spot in the England setup.

