Micky Quinn Reveals What Newcastle's Rafa Benitez Told Him As Doubts Over Spaniard's Future Continue

By 90Min
April 16, 2018

Former Newcastle striker Micky Quinn has claimed that Magpies boss Rafael Benitez will remain with the club beyond the current season if owner Mike Ashley is willing to match his ambition. 

Newcastle deservedly defeated Arsenal 2-1 at St James' Park on Sunday to all but secure their Premier League status for next season. Given the lack of clarity and funds available to the Spanish tactician, the club's move into the top half of the table has been hailed as a massive achievement.

Benitez's exploits in the north east haven't gone unnoticed, and a number of clubs have been linked with a move for the former Liverpool boss - including most recently La Liga outfit Real Sociedad.

However, Quinn has sought to quell any fears among the Newcastle faithful and insisted that the Spaniard will stay in Tyneside if he gets the financial backing of the club's hierarchy.

“Let me put this to bed straight away [that Benitez could join Arsenal]. He wants to stay at Newcastle, he’s got a year left, and he’s had other offers," the pundit revealed to talkSPORT as quoted by HITC.

“If he gets the backing he will stay at Newcastle. He loves the club and the fans. I was speaking to him on Friday, actually, and he wants to see this job through and see Newcastle above Arsenal next year, possibly in the top six.

“That’s the ambition Benitez has, but it’s whether Newcastle can match that ambition. I got this from the horse’s mouth on Friday.”

Benitez is contracted to the club until the summer of 2020, although he is set for further contract talks at the end of the season when he will reassess his future. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)