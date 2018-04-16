Monaco President Hints Massive Asking Price for Liverpool and Arsenal Target

By 90Min
April 16, 2018

AS Monaco president Vadim Vasilyev has hinted just how much money it could take to prise Thomas Lemar away from his club this summer. The rapid winger has failed to live up to the form of last season this time around, and both Liverpool and Arsenal are believed to be very keen on the 22-year-old.

Arsenal spent almost the entirety of last summer trying to sign Lemar as a replacement for Alexis Sanchez, where as Liverpool were linked with the youngster throughout January once Philippe Coutinho had departed Anfield for Barcelona.

And since then, the player himself has done nothing to help the situation - reportedly turning down a new contract in the principality in a bid to engineer a move away from the former Ligue 1 champions.

And now the club's president has had his say - and it seems as though he may have a desired figure in his head for Lemar's sale.

"Good luck to those who want him," Vasilyev told Telefoot, when asked about his stance on the wide man's situation.

While that would seem to be a bit of a 'hands off' warning, the president went on to hint that a deal could be agreed. When prompted with figures around the €110m mark, Vasilyev admitted that Lemar would "cost a lot" if he were to leave.

Take that how you want it, but every man has his price. Both Arsenal and Liverpool are believed to still be interested in Lemar, but whether either of the clubs would be willing (if even capable) to shell out that kind of money is another matter entirely.

