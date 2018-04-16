Mourinho Reveals Plans to Improve United Squad in the Summer But Insists They Will Not 'Go Crazy'

By 90Min
April 16, 2018

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has revealed that he plans to bring in reinforcements at Old Trafford in a bid to improve the squad ahead of next season, but insisted that the club will not go 'crazy'.

The Red Devils spent £141m in the 2017 summer transfer window, as they splashed out to bring in Romelu Lukaku, Nemanja Matic and Victor Lindelof, after breaking the then-world fee to land Paul Pogba the year before. They added to their squad again in January as they agreed a swap deal with Arsenal, sending Henrikh Mkhitaryan to London in exchange for Alexis Sanchez.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

“We are not going to spend more than we can. We are not going to do anything crazy. We are just trying to improve a little bit more. That’s what we are going to try," said the United boss, as quoted by The Mirror.

Despite all of the recent additions Manchester United could not challenge Manchester City, who spent £268m in the last two windows, for the Premier League title this term. And Mourinho is concerned that if City spend big again in the summer it could make it impossible for his side to close the gap on their local rivals.

“Everybody will try to improve — like we did from last season. Last season we finished sixth and this season we are going to finish, hopefully, second.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

“Next season, we are going to try to improve, but let’s see what happens. Maybe also City will invest massively and they don’t let the others close the gap to them, I don’t know," said Mourinho.

The Portuguese manager admitted that it is not just City that they have to worry about, with Liverpool and Tottenham right on their tails and Arsenal and Chelsea expected to make improvements ahead of the next campaign.

“But it is not about us and them, it is about us and them and Liverpool and Arsenal and Chelsea and Spurs. It is not City and United. It is about the six.”

