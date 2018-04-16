Peter Stoger Rues 'Individual Errors' in Defeat at Schalke & Admits Fears Over Batshuayi Injury

Borussia Dortmund manager Peter Stöger is fearful that star striker Michy Batshuayi suffered a season-ending injury against Schalke 04 on Sunday, as the Black and Yellows suffered a 2-0 defeat in an exhilarating Revierderby.

Second half strikes from Yevhen Konoplyanka and Naldo guided Domenico Tedesco's side to a deserved win over Dortmund, a result that has all but confirmed that Champions League football will be played at the Veltins-Arena next season.

"Congratulations to Schalke, who deserved to win the match," Stöger told Dortmund's official website. "They utilised their few attacking opportunities differently to us. Of course, they benefited from our individual errors too.

"On the whole, they found the better solutions at the decisive moments. If that happens in a game like this, you'll end up on the losing side."

Stöger also touched on the condition of loanee striker Batshuayi, who was stretchered off in added time at the end of the match: "I didn't think it looked like the kind of injury that he would be back from quickly. I hope, of course, that I'm mistaken.

"I can't yet say anything specific, other than the fact that he's in pain and will now be examined in more detail. Hopefully, it's not as bad as it looks."





Dortmund will now be forced to explore other options as to who can lead the line before the end of the season. The likes of André Schürrle and Maxi Philipp could feature up top for Stöger, but some fans have already been calling on youngster Alexander Isak to get some first team minutes under his belt.