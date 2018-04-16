REVEALED: What Neymar Was Doing While PSG Teammates Romped to Ligue 1 Title Triumph

By 90Min
April 16, 2018

Some Paris Saint-Germain fans have reacted angrily to star player Neymar, after the Brazilian ace posted an Instagram photo of himself playing online poker during his side's 7-1 thrashing of defending champions Monaco which secured PSG the Ligue 1 title. 

Neymar joined the Paris-based club in the summer from Barcelona in a world record deal worth a reported €222m. The 26-year-old scored 28 goals in 30 appearances across all competitions for Unai Emery's side before his season was cut short after he suffered a metatarsal injury against Marseille in February. 

He returned to Brazil to undergo surgery on his right foot and is expected to recover in time for the World Cup in June. 

Despite his prolonged absence from the squad, PSG were still able to reclaim the French title with a resounding 7-1 demolition of defending champions Monaco at the weekend. Giovani Lo Celso and Angel Di Maria both scored twice while Edinson Cavani and Julian Draxler chipped in with a single goal. 

Monaco forward Radamel Falcao diverted the ball into his own net, while Rony Lopes’ 38-minute goal proved to be a mere consolation for the away side. 

The Brazilian superstar, who is recuperating in his home country, posted a picture on Instagram during the game, with the caption reading: "I really wanted to be closer to you guys — Congratulations! Come on, Paris!"

However, the match appeared to be on in the background with the star paying more attention to a game of online poker. Some fans weren't best pleased: 



Despite only arriving in the summer, Neymar has been constantly linked with a move away from Qatari-owned club in recent months - Manchester United are one of the latest teams to be dubiously linked

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)