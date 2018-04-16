REVEALED: What Neymar Was Doing While PSG Teammates Romped to Ligue 1 Title Triumph

Some Paris Saint-Germain fans have reacted angrily to star player Neymar, after the Brazilian ace posted an Instagram photo of himself playing online poker during his side's 7-1 thrashing of defending champions Monaco which secured PSG the Ligue 1 title.

Neymar joined the Paris-based club in the summer from Barcelona in a world record deal worth a reported €222m. The 26-year-old scored 28 goals in 30 appearances across all competitions for Unai Emery's side before his season was cut short after he suffered a metatarsal injury against Marseille in February.

He returned to Brazil to undergo surgery on his right foot and is expected to recover in time for the World Cup in June.

Despite his prolonged absence from the squad, PSG were still able to reclaim the French title with a resounding 7-1 demolition of defending champions Monaco at the weekend. Giovani Lo Celso and Angel Di Maria both scored twice while Edinson Cavani and Julian Draxler chipped in with a single goal.

Monaco forward Radamel Falcao diverted the ball into his own net, while Rony Lopes’ 38-minute goal proved to be a mere consolation for the away side.

The Brazilian superstar, who is recuperating in his home country, posted a picture on Instagram during the game, with the caption reading: "I really wanted to be closer to you guys — Congratulations! Come on, Paris!"

However, the match appeared to be on in the background with the star paying more attention to a game of online poker. Some fans weren't best pleased:

Neymar may not be in Paris tonight, but he is watching the game (albeit in the background of his online poker game) #PSGASM pic.twitter.com/DEKBCMsXyZ — GFFN Match Zone (@GFFNMatchZone) April 15, 2018

Neymar not at the Parc to celebrate his team's (and employer's) title because he's playing poker.



I'd suggest the fact that that kind of thing is allowed to happen goes a long way to explaining their failure to progress in the Champions League. — Jeremy Smith (@jeremysmith98) April 15, 2018





While his team are winning the Ligue 1 he’s more interested in plugging his fucking poker. What a knob. @neymarjr pic.twitter.com/qeYfx2RDT8 — Steven (@StevenConn5) April 15, 2018





Nah Neymar is taking the fucking piss lmfaooooooo they just won the league and he's playing poker online pic.twitter.com/oqrqm2r6ip — Flaquito (@FlacoRMCF) April 15, 2018

Neymar le plus scandaleux c’est pas le Poker, c’est qu’il soit pas présent au stade... — Quentin l’enclumania ⚽️👦🏻 (@billlelQ) April 16, 2018

Entièrement d'accord avec @Nabil_djellit ! La non présence de Neymar, puis sa photo en train de jouer au Poker sur Instagram ne sont pas des signes positifs envoyés envers son club. Neymar doit retrouver la forme, mais également son esprit au Brésil. #PSG #equipedusoir — Emmanuel Trumer (@EmmanuelTrumer) April 16, 2018

Paris ils ont mis 7-1 ils sont champion de france on dirait ils ont gagner un match de milieu de saison face a une DH wsh, meme neymar prefere jouer au poker😂😂😂 non vraiment les parisiens venez meme plus parler foot avec moi — Matelot Jokos (@AJER0ME) April 16, 2018

Despite only arriving in the summer, Neymar has been constantly linked with a move away from Qatari-owned club in recent months - Manchester United are one of the latest teams to be dubiously linked.