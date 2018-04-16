Torres Admits He'll Continue Fighting for Atleti Place & Hopes Levante Goal 'Wasn't My Last'

By 90Min
April 16, 2018

Atletico Madrid star Fernando Torres has admitted he hopes his latest goal against Levante isn't his last for the club, as he is set to depart Atletico at the end of the season.

Torres came off the bench to score his third league goal of the season in the 3-0 win at the weekend, just days after it was announced that Torres will leave at the end of the current campaign.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Many Chinese clubs have reportedly been interested in signing the 34-year-old, but he is poised to move to MLS to follow in the footsteps of the likes of David Villa and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Mail Online report that Torres will turn down the option to switch to Asia.

After the game, Torres spoke to BeIn Sports and stated (via ESPN) that he was looking to continue fighting for his place right up until his departure, saying: "For me, I appreciate every game I get, from here until the end of the season. I hope this is not my last goal or the last game. I keep fighting to be in the team, and to score goals.

"We are happy as this is the best way to prepare for what is coming," Torres said. "It was a special day for the kids. A good result, the team played well in all aspects. Now we move on to the next match."

The Spaniard will be eager to return to England with Atletico as they face Arsenal in the Europa League semi-finals. The Europa League will be his last chance to win silverware with the club before departing when his contract is up.

