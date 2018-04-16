West Brom Boss Darren Moore Hails His Club's 'Wonderful Belief' After Stunning Win Over Man Utd

West Bromwich Albion's caretaker manager Darren Moore was full of praise for his side's performance in their shock away win over second-placed Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Baggies stunned the Red Devils courtesy of an opportunistic second half goal from striker Jay Rodriguez, thus confirming Manchester City's status as Premier League champions.



Speaking after the game, he told Sky Sports: "Everyone at the football club, the players and the staff, put a real good shift in. There is a wonderful belief at the club and we showed that today."

How happy for Darren Moore are ya!👏👏 what a man. — Ben Foster (@BenFoster) April 15, 2018

Moore insisted that his side would not give up hope of Premier League survival: "This was a big game today, we've got another next week and we need to focus on that. We keep fighting one game at a time."

He remains optimistic that West Brom can put together an impressive string of results: "If we focus all of our energy on the next match I'm sure the results will take care of themselves," he said.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

In Moore's two matches in charge of West Brom, the Midlands side have picked up four points - as many as they achieved in their previous 11 Premier League matches in 2018, a dismal run which led to the sacking of Alan Pardew.

Yet the West Brom boss refused to give any indication of whether or not he might take on the role on a permanent basis:

"It's one game at a time, I'm just looking at the next game," said Moore, adding: "I'm not interested in anything like that because I'm focused on the games."

West Brom's victory over United will most likely prove to be a mere consolation at the end of the season, with the Baggies still nine points adrift of safety at the foot of the table, with just four matches left to play.

On the evidence of Moore's first two games as caretaker boss, West Brom fans may wish he had taken over from Pardew at an earlier stage of the season, before relegation became almost inevitable.