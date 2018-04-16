West Brom Eye Duo of Fan Favourites as Manager Search Ramps Up Ahead of Summer Rebuild

West Bromwich Albion fan favourites Derek McInnes and Tony Mowbray are high on the club's priority list as they step up their search for a new manager, according to reports.

The Baggies parted company with former boss Alan Pardew on April 2nd following a dismal spell at the Hawthorns Stadium which saw him secure just one league win in 14 games.

First team coach Darren Moore has been placed in temporary charge until the end of the season and has already accrued half the amount of points his predecessor did, including their shock 1-0 win over Manchester United on Sunday.

Most away pts won at Man Utd – last 5 seasons

10 – WEST BROM

10 – Man City

However, according to The Mirror, the 43-year-old caretaker manager will not be handed the job on a full time basis at the conclusion of this campaign, but the Midlands hierarchy is considering both McInnes and Mowbray.

The former spent three years with the club as a player and has gone on to prove his worth with Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership.

The Dons currently lie third, below Glasgow Rangers on goal difference, despite a vastly inferior budget.

The 46-year-old has masterminded a famous spell for the Pittodrie club during his tenure; finishing runners-up in the league for three consecutive seasons as well as reaching two cup finals, a semi-final and being crowned League Cup champions during his inaugural campaign.

Mowbray, meanwhile, is said to be a target due to his past with the club; managing West Brom for just shy of three years between 2006 and 2009 before leaving for Celtic as relegation from the Premier League was finalised during his last term.

But the current Blackburn Rovers boss has experience of taking the Baggies into the top-flight before, with the 2007/08 term seeing the Midlands outfit promoted as champions as well as reaching an FA Cup semi final in the same year.

It is thought both managers would listen to West Brom's proposal, should they come calling this summer.