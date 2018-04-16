West Ham Defender Rubbishes Comparisons Between 'Beast' Marko Arnautovic & Zlatan Ibrahimovic

West Ham United star Arthur Masuaku has claimed that it is wrong to compare Marko Arnautović with former Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimović, a comparison which manager David Moyes made on Sunday.

The Irons' boss claimed that Arnautović has a very similar attitude to the Swedish legend, as well as being a role model for players throughout the squad.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

However, teammate Masuaku believes that the former Stoke City forward is having these comparisons forced on him because of the bad boy reputation that followed Arnautović to London Stadium last summer.

"This guy is a beast," Masuaku said, quoted by the Mirror. "He can be a top player if he keeps playing like this. We all know what he is capable of. In his mind, he is free and just enjoying the game.





"The team and manager give him confidence so he is just playing like he can play. And off the pitch, he is a funny guy.

The Boss on why Arnie has been a great signing... 👍 pic.twitter.com/9gP1FH5pO7 — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) April 14, 2018

"People used to say he tries to show he’s a bit like Zlatan, but not at all. You just go to him and laugh. He’s just normal, an easy guy."





The Austria international will be desperate to reach double figures for goals in the Premier League on Monday when his former side Stoke City make the long trip London.

⚒❤️ A post shared by West Ham United (@westham) on Apr 13, 2018 at 1:39am PDT

Arnautović has become a fan favourite at West Ham since leaving the bet365 Stadium last summer, and he has gone on to have a hand in 15 goals for the club this season.