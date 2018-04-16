West Ham Fans Hype Up Potential Signing of West Brom Star as Transfer Window Approaches

West Ham fans certainly seem like they'd be fine with the Hammers signing West Brom striker Jay Rodriguez when the Baggies go down at the end of the season.

The side are rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table and have little hope of climbing out. And with their stay in the top flight all but over, holding on to their better players in the summer could prove a very difficult task.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Rodriguez and Salomon Rondon, in particular, seem likely to leave the club at the end of the season, given the dire state of affairs. And Hammers fans - who are very unlikely to see their club go down - aren't averse to the idea of the London side signing Rodriguez.

Here are some tweets indicating as much.

Would anyone consider signing Jay Rodriguez this summer?



I definitely would. — West Ham Fan Zone (@WHUFCFZ) April 15, 2018

Would definitely take him gotta be close to an England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 recall — Chris (@essexhammer80) April 15, 2018

Jay Rodriguez would be a good addition to the West Ham squad next season. Still relatively young and knows what it takes to perform in the PL. Should have been targetting these types of strikers in January instead of Hugill. — Josh Verrills (@WestHamJoshV) April 15, 2018

I definitely would too for West ham...supersub — Paul (@paul_molyneaux) April 16, 2018

Yes as a backup striker — Mohammed Al-Saad (@mohamed_alsaad_) April 15, 2018

Yep! And Jay Rodriguez — G (@gdizzle1981) April 15, 2018

Me yeah defo better than rondon — John Parkinson (@parky3016) April 15, 2018

For the right price he would be a decent signing — Alexander Zaremba (@bluetigercub) April 15, 2018

Rondon and Rodriguez would be great additions to the squad for next season. Rondon in particular always works his socks off, often in a losing cause for West Brom, his work rate is similar to that of Arnautovic, and could provide the physicality we sometimes lack in attack. — Josh Verrills (@WestHamJoshV) April 15, 2018

Rodriguez, meanwhile, was recently cleared of wrongdoing after allegations of racist abuse made by Brighton defender Gaetan Bong were deemed unproven.