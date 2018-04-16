West Ham Fans Hype Up Potential Signing of West Brom Star as Transfer Window Approaches

April 16, 2018

West Ham fans certainly seem like they'd be fine with the Hammers signing West Brom striker Jay Rodriguez when the Baggies go down at the end of the season.

The side are rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table and have little hope of climbing out. And with their stay in the top flight all but over, holding on to their better players in the summer could prove a very difficult task.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Rodriguez and Salomon Rondon, in particular, seem likely to leave the club at the end of the season, given the dire state of affairs. And Hammers fans - who are very unlikely to see their club go down - aren't averse to the idea of the London side signing Rodriguez.

Here are some tweets indicating as much.

Rodriguez, meanwhile, was recently cleared of wrongdoing after allegations of racist abuse made by Brighton defender Gaetan Bong were deemed unproven.

