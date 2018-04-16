Wolves Star Ruben Neves Admits He Wants to Stay at Molineux Ahead of Premier League Return

By 90Min
April 16, 2018

Ruben Neves has reassured Wolves fans, revealing that he will remain at the club next season despite a season of excellent performances and reports that he could leave the club this summer.


Wolves secured promotion to the Premier League over the weekend, after a comfortable 2-0 victory at home to Birmingham, and with Fulham only managing to draw against Brentford. 


The star midfielder has been in imperious form this year and right at the heart of his side's success. Wolves supporters will certainly be relieved to learn that Neves plans to stay, despite rumours linking the ex-Porto player to a move away from Molineux in the summer. 

"Fortunately, I have improved myself this year in a really good league so I am happy to be here. I love the club and I love the fans. 


"I am happy to be here and fortunately, we are in the Premier League and that’s the most important thing," Neves told Goal.com, speaking at the EFL Awards on Sunday evening.


He has been one of the outstanding performers in the Championship this season and was awarded a place in the 2018 EFL Team of the Year. He netted six times in 39 appearances.

Neves is now hoping to travel to Russia for the World Cup in the June, adding: "Yes, of course. All players are thinking about that but honestly, I am focused on here and now.


"After, if I have to go to the World Cup then I will be happy with that."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)