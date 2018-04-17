Atletico Madrid Have Priority Deal to Sign Belgian Star Coveted by Premier League Clubs

Spanish giants Atletico Madrid allegedly have priority in the signing of Anderlecht star Leander Dendoncker, following the emergence of a year-long agreement between the two clubs.

According to Belgian publication Het Nieuwsblad, the 23-year-old looks set to leave Constant Vanden Stock Stadium at the end of the season and Diego Simeone's side have an advantage when it comes to signing the versatile midfielder.

The agreement reached between the two clubs nearly a year ago means that Atleti have priority over signing Dendoncker, would only have to pay in the region of €20m to sign him, and must be alerted if another club shows any interest in the Belgium international.

Dendoncker is one Europe's most promising defensive midfielders, making 165 appearances for Anderlecht since debuting for the club in 2013, including in the Champions League and Europa League.

Known for his positional astuteness, passing range and strength in the centre of the park, the Anderlecht captain has also earned four caps for the Belgium national team and hopes prove his talent for Roberto Martinez's side at this summer's World Cup in Russia.

This isn't the first time that Dendocker has been linked with a move away from his homeland this year, as he was linked with Premier League side West Ham during the end of the January transfer window, although the move failed to make it over the line.