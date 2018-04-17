Barcelona Ready £60m Summer Offer for Disillusioned Man Utd Winger Anthony Martial

Barcelona are apparently preparing a £60m offer for Manchester United winger Anthony Martial, who apparently unhappy with his lack of game time at Old Trafford.



The Frenchman recently turned down an offer of a new deal at the club , and is said to be deeply frustrated with the way Jose Mourinho is managing him.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

Martial was already finding it hard to start games for United week in week out, but the arrival of Alexis Sanchez in January has seemingly only made things even more difficult.



The ex-Monaco forward has only been afforded 16 starts in the Premier League, but has still managed to score nine goals and make five assists.



According to the Mail , the Catalans are ready to make a £60m offer for Martial, despite having signed Ousmane Dembele only last summer.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

If there is legitimate interest from Barcelona, it could be that they want Martial to play as a central striker, with Luis Suarez now the wrong side of 30 - realistically, the club are not about to stunt the development of Dembele by bringing in a player in his position.



Barça are also said to be keeping a close eye on Fulham starlet Ryan Sessegnon, who has just been shortlisted for the English PFA Young Player of the Year award.





The 17-year-old is a special talent, and has scored 14 goals in 43 games for the Cottagers this season, despite operating for some of the time at left-back.

Calls are growing for Sessegnon to make the England World Cup squad and he could be a surprise inclusion after he cleaned up at the EFL awards.