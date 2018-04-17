Classy Manchester United They Congratulate Rivals Manchester City on Premier League Triumph

By 90Min
April 17, 2018

Jose Mourinho's side produced an incredible comeback to prevent their city rivals from winning the Premier League title last week, but a flat performance and a 1-0 loss against the league's bottom club West Brom on Sunday crowned the Citizens as league champions.

It was a very disappointing day for the red side of Manchester, as the defeat meant they can no longer mathematically win the league title. It was, however, in this disappointing time that Manchester United showed class as they congratulated their cross city rivals on their impressive season.

United had the chance to delay their rival's celebrations by another week with a victory over West Brom, but a 73rd minute header from Jay Rodriquez sealed the three points for the Baggies as they became only the second side - after City - to come out on top at Old Trafford this season.

City produced another impressive performance on Saturday as they defeated Spurs 3-1 thanks to early goals from Gabriel Jesus and Ilkay Gundogan, and a late goal by Raheem Sterling sealed the three points that meant another slip up from United would yield the title to City.

It was a disappointing performance and result, made even worse by the celebrations of the blue side of Manchester but that didn't stop the United Twitter account from congratulating their rivals writing 'Congratulations to Manchester City on their Premier League title win.' shortly after the final whistle on Sunday.

FBL-ENG-PR-MAN CITY

The vast majority of United's fans were not happy with the tweet, with many urging the club to delete the post, but the club still deserves a lot of credit for congratulating their rivals on their success. 

Other clubs like defending Premier League champions Chelsea and Leicester, Spurs, Arsenal and other club congratulated the new champions and Man City would no doubt have appreciated the congratulations.

