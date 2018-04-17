Gianluigi Donnarumma Hints He Could Leave Milan This Summer as Real Madrid Consider Move

AC Milan sensation Gianluigi Donnarumma has admitted that he does not know where he will be playing his football next season, claiming that he leaves transfer dealings to his agent Mino Raiola.

The teenage goalkeeper was at the centre of a transfer storm last summer, creating an acrimonious split with Milan fans which even now is only part of the way to being mended.

The Italy international hit the headlines over the weekend with a spectacular save from Napoli's Arkadiusz Milik in injury time at San Siro, with a number of outlets drawing connections between his uncertain future and Real Madrid's growing desire to phase Keylor Navas out of their team.





"The transfer market? I don't know anything," Donnarumma told Mediaset. "Reina as my backup? I don't know, he's a great goalkeeper and it will be tough competition. I do everything for this shirt."

The 31-year-old Navas has had a tough couple of weeks between the posts for Madrid, enduring a horror show against Juventus in the Champions League as the reigning champions came within an inch of being knocked out of the competition by the Serie A leaders.

Donnarumma is being touted as the Costa Rican's replacement, and showed his ability to influence title races in his 100th Serie A appearance on Sunday, with his save from Milik denying Napoli a crucial three points.

"My save on Milik? I don't know if this will be the decider for Juventus in the Scudetto race," he said. "I hope that Napoli will fight until the end. It was a nice save. Goalkeepers can have ups and downs, I always try to do everything as I've always done, we have goals to reach."