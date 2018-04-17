Gunners Legend Thierry Henry Sends Warning to Arsenal Over Premier League Complacency

Arsenal all-time record goalscorer Thierry Henry is concerned that his former club's season could end in disaster, if they continue to prioritise the Europa League.

Arsenal's Premier League form has been dreadful of late and the club are at risk of slipping further down Premier League table, following their latest away defeat to Newcastle on Sunday.

The result meant that Arsenal are the only club in England's top five divisions without an away point in 2018. This run coupled with Burnley's fine form has closed the gap between the two clubs to just two points.

Arsene Wenger has openly stated that his side are prioritising the Europa League, after giving up any hope of reaching the Champions League through a top four finish.

However, Henry does not want the Arsenal players to lose focus on the league because the ramifications could be serious.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Henry said: “I said two weeks ago, Burnley are only two points behind Arsenal and people were like, ‘Come on, relax’. No, I can’t relax because they are really two points behind Arsenal.

Alex Morton/GettyImages

“It is kind of a weird one because you want to put all our focus on the Europa League and it was great to see Joe Willock today and Reiss Nelson the other week – you want to see youngsters.





“If they go out to Atletico Madrid, suddenly you’re fighting with Burnley – what an amazing job that Sean Dyche has done by the way – and you’re out of everything.

“I don’t think that will happen – maybe it’s my Arsenal side coming out – but [Wenger] rested some good players today and ended up losing the game.

"You need to think carefully about how you are going to play those last few games.”

Arsenal are back in action in the Premier League on Sunday against West Ham. The Gunners will then begin preparations for their first leg Europa League semi-final clash against Atletico Madrid at The Emirates on Thursday April 26.