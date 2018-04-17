Huddersfield's David Wagner Set for 'Miracle' Bonus As Terriers Prepare to Offer Boss New Contract

By 90Min
April 17, 2018

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner is set to receive a bonus after all but securing the club's Premier League status for next season, according to the Sun (via 101greatgoals).

Following their last-gasp victory against Watford at the weekend, Huddersfield climbed up to 15th in the table and are seven points clear of 18th-placed Southampton. The Terriers are now preparing to offer the German tactician a new and improved contract amid interest from other Premier League teams, as a result.

With their Premier League status all but secured for next season, Wagner is set to be rewarded with a £1.3m 'survival bonus'. 

The club are also preparing to offer the 46-year-old a new two-year deal with improved terms in order to stave off any interest in their boss, with another report from the Sun claiming that Southampton are considering a move for Wagner in the summer. 

The report, which dates back to the end of March, claims Wagner revealed to a source that he is likely to leave the John Smith's Stadium at the end of the season, even if the Terriers avoid relegation. 

However, Wagner, who is contracted to the club until the summer of 2019, has since stated that there is no reason for him to leave

The former USA international said, as quoted by the Huddersfield Daily Examiner: "I totally understand the media questions if some rumours pop up but if they were true I would have signed for 20 different clubs by now and I am still here! 

"As long as Dean [Hoyle, Huddersfield Chairman] is happy, my family is happy there is no reason why I need to leave this football club.

"We always talk after the season about the future but the most important thing is the next five matches and our Premier League status."

