Kevin De Bruyne Reveals What Was More Satisfying Than Man City Sealing Premier League Title

Manchester City star Kevin de Bruyne has admitted that the 'journey' to Premier League glory, rather than actually capturing the title, might be the best and most satisfying part of it all.





De Bruyne has already spoken of the close bond in the City squad and has now revealed that the whole season has been enjoyable.

"I’ve enjoyed the whole season. Sometimes the journey is better than the end," the Belgian is quoted as saying by the Daily Mirror and ESPN.

A handful of City players were in vibrant spirits as Manchester United lost against West Brom on Sunday afternoon to hand over the title, and the real celebrations will be begin when the trophy is presented to captain Vincent Kompany on 6th May.

"It's a quick moment of enjoyment, when you look back it's been a great season," De Bruyne explained, before adding, "The team's been great, everybody has done their part, then you have to feel happy I think.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

"It's not always the end result - okay, it's the most important thing - but in the end you live 250 days to enjoy an hour, maybe a few days. It fills you with happiness, but we still need to enjoy the whole journey."

Having matched Manchester United's 2000/01 record by sealing the title with five games to spare, De Bruyne and City now have three further Premier League records within their grasp.

They need nine points from their final five games to break Chelsea's points record, while 11 more goals will break the goals record, held by a different Chelsea side. A third set of Chelsea title winners also holds the record for most wins in a Premier League season, and City need three more to break it.

City have already set one huge new record this season after winning 18 consecutive league games between August and September, shattering the old Premier League best of 13.