Liverpool Receive Double Injury Boost Ahead of Champions League Semi Final

By 90Min
April 17, 2018

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been boosted with injury updates on two of his players, ahead of a decisive few weeks for the Merseyside club.

The Reds have a busy schedule ahead, with five games in 16 days, as they fight to finish as high as possible in the Premier League and bid for a place in the Champions League final.

They face bottom club West Brom away on Saturday, before hosting AS Roma for the first leg of their Champions League semi-final three days later. That European showdown will then be followed by the visit of Stoke at Anfield and a trip to Chelsea, before the second leg against Roma in Italy. 

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Heading into the crunch period, Klopp has been left short on options at the back with Joel Matip and Joe Gomez sidelined and Dejan Lovren limping off in the weekend clash with Bournemouth.

However, in a boost for Reds fans, The Telegraph reports that Gomez's return is imminent. The English defender is thought to have recovered from an ankle problem and could be fit to make the trip to the Hawthorns at the weekend.


In addition, the issue that forced Lovren off against Bournemouth is not thought to be serious, and the Croatian is also expected to be available for the upcoming fixtures.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

The availability of both players will be a huge lift for Klopp and Liverpool, with the defenders providing more options at the back, as the Merseyside club face a decisive few weeks.


(You may also be interested in 'Roma Could Be Without Key Man for Champions League Tie With Liverpool Following Derby Injury')

Liverpool need two more wins in the league to secure a top four finish, whilst they also continue in their quest to lift their sixth European cup.

