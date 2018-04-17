Liverpool Set to Pocket Huge Amount in Prize Money From Champions League Run

Liverpool have already earned £57m from this season's Champions League run and could cash in more than £70m, if they go on to lift their sixth European crown in Kiev this May.

The data, which comes courtesy of football business blog The Swiss Ramble, shows that the Reds - unsurprisingly given that they are the only English side left in the competition's last four - are the highest earning Premier League side from this season's Champions League.

Chelsea are the second highest earners from England with £55.5m, ahead of the side Liverpool beat in the quarter-finals Manchester City (£53.8m), Tottenham Hotspur (£51.9m) and Manchester United (£33.6m).

Thread on Champions League 2017/18 revenue distribution, both as it stands and how much each semi-finalist would get if they win the competition https://t.co/bhM5utdVe5 — Swiss Ramble (@SwissRamble) April 17, 2018

The comprehensive Twitter thread gives a breakdown of Liverpool's and the other clubs earnings, showing Jurgen Klopp's side took over £10m for making the group stage, while their three wins and three draws earned them an additional £5.5m. Combined, the knockout rounds have been worth over £17m to the Reds.

In addition, they have been given £21m through TV money, which is split between each of the club in a specific market.

While the sums may seem encouraging for fans dreaming of summer transfer plans, it is worth remembering the figures are comparatively small when taking into account Premier League earnings. As recently pointed out on Twitter by journalist Nick Harris, the league's bottom placed club in 2018/19 will likely earn around £97m in prize money.

Celtic won £2.948m for winning their title last season; they'd need 33 (THIRTY-THREE) Scottish titles to win as much prize cash as a single season finishing bottom of the English Premier League.https://t.co/Ihxit99hQX — Nick Harris (@sportingintel) April 6, 2018

Of the other semi finalists, Roma have so far earned €82m in prize money from the Champions League, while Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have each pocketed around €71m.