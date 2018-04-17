Liverpool Set to Pocket Huge Amount in Prize Money From Champions League Run

By 90Min
April 17, 2018

Liverpool have already earned £57m from this season's Champions League run and could cash in more than £70m, if they go on to lift their sixth European crown in Kiev this May.

The data, which comes courtesy of football business blog The Swiss Ramble, shows that the Reds - unsurprisingly given that they are the only English side left in the competition's last four - are the highest earning Premier League side from this season's Champions League. 

Chelsea are the second highest earners from England with £55.5m, ahead of the side Liverpool beat in the quarter-finals Manchester City (£53.8m), Tottenham Hotspur (£51.9m) and Manchester United (£33.6m).

The comprehensive Twitter thread gives a breakdown of Liverpool's and the other clubs earnings, showing Jurgen Klopp's side took over £10m for making the group stage, while their three wins and three draws earned them an additional £5.5m. Combined, the knockout rounds have been worth over £17m to the Reds. 

In addition, they have been given £21m through TV money, which is split between each of the club in a specific market.

While the sums may seem encouraging for fans dreaming of summer transfer plans, it is worth remembering the figures are comparatively small when taking into account Premier League earnings. As recently pointed out on Twitter by journalist Nick Harris, the league's bottom placed club in 2018/19 will likely earn around £97m in prize money.

Of the other semi finalists, Roma have so far earned €82m in prize money from the Champions League, while Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have each pocketed around €71m.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)