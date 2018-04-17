Low Emirates Stadium Attendance Figures Could See Arsene Wenger Leave Club Amid Boardroom Concern

By 90Min
April 17, 2018

The low attendance figures at the Emirates Stadium this season could force Arsene Wenger out at Arsenal amid growing concern behind the scenes, according to the Daily Mail

Fans appear to have voted with their feet in recent weeks, with plenty of empty seats visible during home games as a protest towards Wenger remaining as manager, which is an issue set to be discussed with the Frenchman by the club's hierarchy at the end of the season. 

Arsenal's board are concerned that the decline in attendance figures could affect the club commercially, believing that the visual resentment between the fans and the manager could be detrimental to the club as a whole, with some board members believing Wenger must leave at the end of the season in order to resolve the issue. 

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

(You may also be interested in Massimiliano Allegri Speaks Out on Juventus Future Amid Persistent Arsenal and Chelsea Links)

The news comes off the back of what has been a dismal season for the club, which could end with the Gunners finishing seventh in the table, with Burnley only two points behind them and only five games left to play. 

Off the pace in terms of a Champions League place, salvation for Wenger and the club could come in the shape of the Europa League, with the winner handed a spot in Europe's top club competition for next season. 

The draw however wasn't kind to the North London club, as their semi final opponents are favourites for the competition Atletico Madrid, with the first leg at the Emirates in just over a weeks time, before the second leg at the Wanda Metropolitano the following week.   

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)