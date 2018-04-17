Manchester City Avoid Transfer Ban After CAS Clear Club of Wrongdoing in Benjamin Garre Signing

By 90Min
April 17, 2018

The Court of Arbitration for Sport have cleared Manchester City of any wrongdoing over their signing of an Argentine youngster in 2016.

The Citizens stood accused by Velez Sarsfield of 'flouting transfer rules' in the signing of attacking midfielder Benjamin Garre.

As reported by the Telegraph, the club will not face a two-window transfer embargo after CAS found nothing wrong with the club's activities that year, but Velez will now have the right to appeal the decision.

Their claim was that City acted 'unethically' by approaching their starlet when he was just 15 years of age and signing him just days after his 16th birthday.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The Telegraph's report reads: "Fifa had upheld City’s argument that Garre was free to join them after his 16th birthday because he holds an Italian passport but Velez alleged that Fifa rules only allow players under 18 to move between clubs in European countries.

"Velez also took Fifa to CAS after the world governing body rejected an initial complaint from the South American club in September 2016. City believed they had always acted within the rules and had also felt they were on strong ground given that Fifa ratified the transfer and CAS have now ruled in favour of the English club and Fifa."

The news will serve as a weight off the club's shoulders, especially since the complex nature of the case had been going on for some time - a decision was anticipated to be reached last July.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)