Real Madrid Circle Paul Pogba After Details Emerge of Jose Mourinho Bust-Up During Derby

April 17, 2018

Real Madrid are waiting in the wings to nab Paul Pogba, after it emerged the Frenchman rowed with Jose Mourinho during the half time interval of the recent Manchester Derby.

United were 2-0 down in the match at the Etihad Stadium, with Pogba having put in a particularly poor performance over the first 45 minutes.

A number of things were said between players at the break, with experienced heads Ashley Young, Michael Carrick and Ander Herrera the ones to issue the rallying cries.

It turns out that tempers flared between Pogba and Mourinho, as claimed by the Sun. The former Juventus star came under fire from his manager in front of the whole team, and the player supposedly muttered under his breath as he spoke, which angered the Portuguese.

To everybody's shock, United and Pogba turned things around in the second half. The Red Devils were a completely different proposition, and Pogba's brace helped the team to win 3-2 to delay the home side's title victory.

Mourinho then performed a very public U-turn, and complimented Pogba by telling him he'd have been his man of the match even without his goals.

That said, Pogba is understood to be bemused by the whole affair and the relationship between the pair is thought to be extremely fragile at this point - and Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on the matter.

The Spanish giants narrowly missed out on signing Pogba before his 2016 switch to Old Trafford, and could be tempted to test the waters this summer, especially given the reports that the 24-year-old is not safe from being sold.

