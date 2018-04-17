Report Claims Wolves Have Contacted Agent of On-Loan Besiktas Star Over £18m Molineux Switch

Wolves have made contact with Anderson Talisca's agent amid suggestions they are ready to launch an £18m offer for the on-loan Besiktas star.

Turkish news outlet fotomac have claimed that Wolves, who will play Premier League football next season after sealing promotion from the Championship, want to lure the 24-year-old to Molineux to boost their attacking options.

Talisca has spent the past two seasons on loan in Turkey from parent club Benfica and it would appear that the Portuguese club will look to cash in on him when the summer transfer window opens at the end of this term.

Besiktas remain interested in bringing the Brazilian to the Vodafone Park on a permanent basis once his two-year loan comes to an end in June, but Wolves are not giving up hope of convincing Talisca to move to England instead.

Talisca's agent Carlos Leite has received a call from the Midlands outfit's wealthy Chinese backers, and they have made clear their intention to make Talisca a marquee signing during the close season.

It remains unclear if Wolves would be unable to persuade Talisca and Benfica that a switch to the UK is the right one. After all, fotomac's report goes on to claim that Wolves would want to pay his fee in six instalments to allow them to pursue other top targets ahead of their return to England's top flight.

But they won't be daunted in taking on Turkish giants Besiktas in a fight for Talisca's signature, especially when they have managed to land other reputable names such as Ruben Neves since their owners Fosun took over the club in July 2016.

Talisca has bagged 35 goals and 11 assists in just 74 appearances for Besiktas, with 18 and five of those respectively coming in 41 games this term.

The former Bahia starlet's form has helped Benfica to win the Super Lig title over the past 24 months but his future remains up in the air for the meantime.

