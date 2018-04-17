Report Suggests AC Milan Came Close to Landing Alvaro Morata Last Summer Before Chelsea Swoop

By 90Min
April 17, 2018

New information suggests Chelsea pinched Alvaro Morata from under the noses of AC Milan last summer.

The Spaniard completed a £58m move from Real Madrid (before taking into account potential add-ons) to replace Diego Costa as the number one striker at Stamford Bridge.

His move was seemingly hurried along once it became apparent that Romelu Lukaku had snubbed a return to west London in favour of a switch to Manchester United, and now it has come to light that he may well have joined Serie A giants Milan had things not been so frantic.


According to FIGC via Anthony Lopopolo, football editor of the Score app, the Rossoneri paid a little over €21m in agent fees in 2017, and a payment was made to Morata's representative, which likely means that negotiations between player and club were at an advanced stage.

Morata was linked with a move to them quite frequently last summer, and this is a huge indication that a move really did nearly happen.

Morata has found the going fairly tough in first season in English football, scoring 11 Premier League goals so far. He recently went on a huge league drought stretching back to Boxing Day, but scored against West Ham last weekend to end it.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)