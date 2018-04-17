Report Suggests AC Milan Came Close to Landing Alvaro Morata Last Summer Before Chelsea Swoop

New information suggests Chelsea pinched Alvaro Morata from under the noses of AC Milan last summer.



The Spaniard completed a £58m move from Real Madrid (before taking into account potential add-ons) to replace Diego Costa as the number one striker at Stamford Bridge.

AC Milan paid just over €21 million in agents' fees in 2017, according to the FIGC. A payment was also made to Alvaro Morata's agent, which could mean that negotiations were pretty far advanced. Juventus spent double at €42 million. — Anthony Lopopolo (@sportscaddy) April 16, 2018

His move was seemingly hurried along once it became apparent that Romelu Lukaku had snubbed a return to west London in favour of a switch to Manchester United, and now it has come to light that he may well have joined Serie A giants Milan had things not been so frantic.







According to FIGC via Anthony Lopopolo, football editor of the Score app, the Rossoneri paid a little over €21m in agent fees in 2017, and a payment was made to Morata's representative, which likely means that negotiations between player and club were at an advanced stage.



Morata was linked with a move to them quite frequently last summer , and this is a huge indication that a move really did nearly happen.

Morata has found the going fairly tough in first season in English football, scoring 11 Premier League goals so far. He recently went on a huge league drought stretching back to Boxing Day, but scored against West Ham last weekend to end it.