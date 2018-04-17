Ruthless Jose Mourinho Ready to Wield the Axe on Underperforming Pogba & Alexis for FA Cup Semi

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is ready to snub both Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez for his starting line up against Tottenham in the upcoming FA Cup semi-final.



United lost 1-0 at home to lowly West Brom on Sunday to hand bitter rivals Manchester City the Premier League title, and it was undoubtedly one of the Red Devils' most abject displays of the season.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

Not one United player could lay claim to having put in a good performance at Old Trafford, with Pogba and Sanchez both disappointing in particular once again - and now Mourinho could be set to hand some fringe stars a chance against Spurs at their expense - the Telegraph claims.





An irked Mourinho had said following defeat to the Baggies: "Rotating is not the right word - if I play a player against Bournemouth and the player is phenomenal, he plays the semi-final. So it is not rotating, because rotating looks like a player that plays against Bournemouth is to give a rest to somebody that is going to play against Spurs in the semi-final.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

"So the word is not rotation - it is an opportunity for people, for some people to play and to try to get a place in the team for Spurs, and some of the guys who played [against West Brom] don’t have a place in that team [against Spurs]. They don’t have a place in that team.



"What is the criteria for a manager to choose a team? I only know one criteria - it is the way they play. It is the only way I can ­select players. Or do you want me to go for the price they cost, or their salary, or their beautiful face or...the only way is to go with performance."

Dropping Pogba and Sanchez would certainly be a big call from Mourinho, but one you certainly wouldn't bet against him making as he continues to exert his authority at Old Trafford.