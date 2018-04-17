Wolves Set to Spend £20m to Tie Down Duo to Long-Term Deals in Wake of Promotion to Premier League

Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to spend £20m to sign Benik Afobe and Willy Boly on permanent deals after sealing promotion to the Premier League, according to The Telegraph.

The Championship side, who can clinch the title by earning a point against Bolton at the weekend, are beginning to plan for life in England's top tier, and hope to have two of their key players from this season playing for them at the start of next season.

Afobe rejoined the club on loan in January having left two seasons ago to join Bournemouth for £10m. Since arriving back at Molineux, the 23-year-old has scored five goals in 14 appearances and looks set to be returning to the Midlands for a fee of £10m.

Speaking about his time at Wolves, Afobe said: "It has been great here from day one and to be top of the league and promoted with three games is to go is unreal.





"I’ve got to show respect to Bournemouth so we’ll have to look and see what happens in the summer."

Alongside Afobe, the club will also be desperate to keep hold of centre back Boly, who followed manager Nuno Espirito Santo from Portuguese side FC Porto at the beginning of the season.

The 24-year-old Frenchman has been colossal at the back for Wolves this season while on loan, making 34 league appearances for the club as they look to also sign him for £10m.

Alongside Afobe and Boly, Wolves also have options to buy fellow loan players Leo Bonatini and Alfred N'Diaye, as the club prepare for their first time back in the Premier League since the 2011/12 season.