Ajax and AC Milan Keeping Tabs on Exciting West Ham Youngster Ahead of Potential Summer Move

Both AC Milan and Ajax are reportdely keen on signing West Ham youngster Domingos Quina. The Portuguese youngster has been turning heads within the Premier League - Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool all previously linked with the Portuguese Under-19 international. But it now appears that interest has spread across the continent.

Having featured in the Europa League, Carabao Cup and FA Cup for the Hammers, it appears that Quina could well be close to earning his first Premier League call up. West Ham pride themselves on the talent brought through their youth ranks, and their latest is believed to be one of the world's next big stars.

However, that may not happen in east London. According to the Mirror, both AC Milan and Ajax have been keeping tabs on the 18-year-old.

Milan could offer a direct route into the limelight of European football. Seemingly on the up under Gennaro Gattusso, the Serie A outfit will be looking to compete on the biggest stages over the next few years, and Quina may get the opportunity to get in on the ground floor of the project.

Alternatively, Ajax are very well known for their ability to sign promising talents and transforming them into some of the best players in the world.

The idea of a move will no doubt be alluring to Quina - though it could be argued that the chance to play in the English top flight is the biggest pulling force of them all. One thing for sure is that West Ham will have a decision to make on their most promising youngster sooner or later.