Anthony Martial 'Denied' January Arsenal Move As European Duo Eye Swoop for Man Utd Ace

By 90Min
April 18, 2018

Anthony Martial is considering a transfer to Juventus or Bayern Munich this summer amid talk that he saw a move to Arsenal blocked in January.

The Manchester United forward is reportedly unhappy with life under Jose Mourinho and, according to the Times, may be set to leave and head to Serie A or the Bundesliga in the close season.

Juventus have reportedly made Martial their top transfer target this summer, but face competition from Bayern if they want to prise the France international away from Old Trafford.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

However, it could have been a very different story for Martial in terms of game time, with reports also suggesting that he may have joined the Gunners in the winter window instead of former teammate Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Martial has only started four of the past 13 matches for United after Alexis Sanchez move to the north west in a swap deal involving Mkhitaryan, and the Chilean's position on the field - left wing - has left Martial out in the cold.

United are believed to have offered the 22-year-old a new five-year deal to commit his future to them, but Martial is not interested in penning fresh terms until he is guaranteed to start matches every week for the Red Devils.

That, coupled with his treatment by Mourinho early on in the Portuguese's United managerial career, has left Martial considering his future and a switch to Italy or Germany could now be on the cards for him.

Martial is thought to be intrigued by a transfer to Juventus, while Bayern also remain in the hunt for him despite their interest not being as strong as I Bianconeri's at this stage.

Meanwhile, Martial's cousin took to social media to slam Mourinho over his reluctance to give the ex-Monaco wonderkid regular minutes for the Premier League giants and claimed it is 'impossible' for players to improve 'under the coach's orders' in something of a tirade.

Martial may have had a better chance of playing regularly if he had moved to the Emirates, however, in January as the Times claimed that it was Martial - and not Mkhitaryan - that Arsene Wenger originally wanted to trade Sanchez for.

United, though, blocked Martial from being part of that swap deal and it is alleged that the attacker has been left infuriated by that decision ever since.

